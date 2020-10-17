Karachi: Six labourers killed while cleaning factory chemical tank

Six labourers lost their lives while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area Friday night.

According to the police, their bodies were recovered from the tank during a rescue operation on Saturday. It is feared that there are more labourers stuck inside the tank.

According to rescue officials, they found the bodies floating in the water. The families of the bereaved were informed about the deaths when they reached the factory to inquire about the labourers’ whereabouts.

The chemical tank is 50 feet deep and the labourers had gone inside it to clean it. “They died due to poisonous gas inside it,” a rescue officer said.

No statement regarding the incident has been released by the factory management so far.