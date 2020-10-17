Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Pakistan

Karachi: Six labourers killed while cleaning factory chemical tank

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi: Six labourers killed while cleaning factory chemical tank

Photo: SAMAA TV

Six labourers lost their lives while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area Friday night.

According to the police, their bodies were recovered from the tank during a rescue operation on Saturday. It is feared that there are more labourers stuck inside the tank.

According to rescue officials, they found the bodies floating in the water. The families of the bereaved were informed about the deaths when they reached the factory to inquire about the labourers’ whereabouts.

The chemical tank is 50 feet deep and the labourers had gone inside it to clean it. “They died due to poisonous gas inside it,” a rescue officer said.

No statement regarding the incident has been released by the factory management so far.

Karachi labourers SITE
 
