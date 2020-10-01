10 Karachi eateries sealed over COVID-19 SOP violations

At least 10 eateries, including fast food chains, were sealed in Karachi on Thursday.

It was done by the District East management over violation of COVID-19 SOPs. Operations were conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters.

The district administration teams sealed Pizza Hut, Burger Lab, Disco Bakery and Quetta Café in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In Jamshed Quarters, Ambala Bakers and Sweets, OPTP in Bahadurabad, Hanifia Broast, Baba Fast Food, Apna Quetta tea hotel and Tea Banori Hotel were sealed.

They also issued warning to the several marts and eateries, including Hyderi Super Mart at University Road, Sparo Mart in Bahadurabad, Yadgar Fish on Jamshed Road, Meerat Kabab on Jamshed Road, KFC in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Mamo Kababwala in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Miss Hen Fast Food in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Chaseup, Subway and Usmania Restaurant in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

District East Additional Commissioner Erfan Mirwani told SAMAA Digital that the crackdown against restaurants and eateries will continue.

“The numbers of sealed restaurants and eateries may increase if strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs is not found,” Mirwani said.

On Wednesday, some eight restaurants were sealed in Clifton and Boat Basin areas for violating COVID-19 SOPs in District South.