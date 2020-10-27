Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Karachi residents can soon pay municipality bills online: KMC

MUCT dept finalising deal with 1LINK

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Karachi residents can soon pay municipality bills online: KMC

Photo: KMC.gos.pk

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is close to introducing the 1Link facility for payment of municipality bills and taxes.

It is mandatory to pay your Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes bill in case of any sale, purchase, renewal of lease, mutation and transfer of property. Otherwise, the property transaction cannot be made.

Most people are not aware that the MUCT bill payment is as important as any other bill, like K-Electric, SSGC and KWSB bills, at the time of property dealing. Some don’t even know such a bill exists.

The Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes bill was introduced by former City District Government Karachi nazim Mustafa Kamal in 2009.

It was to charge residents for municipal services provided by the CDGK, such as infrastructure, green belts, bridges and flyovers.

The MUCT bill is on a quarterly basis. So it has to be paid four times a year. But, the KMC does not have resources to print and send bills to consumers.

KMC MUCT Director Nayyab Saeed said there are 1,400,000 consumers registered with the KMC for MUCT bills and the cost of printing 1,400,000 bills is Rs12.25 million.

“If any consumer wants to get this bill at the time of their property dealing, they can contact us,” he said.

The MUCT department office is located at the Old KMC Building on MA Jinnah Road. But residents find it hard to visit the Old KMC Building to get their MUCT bills.

Saeed said the MUCT department is in the process of finalising an agreement with 1LINK Pvt Limited for payment of the bills.

“The KMC law department has already okayed the terms and conditions of the agreement between the KMC MUCT department and 1LINK,” he said.

Right now, only Habib Bank Limited is allowed to accept MUCT bills.

After this agreement, all the bank branches in Karachi can accept the payments of MUCT bills. Consumers won’t need to visit the Old KMC Building to get their bill.

After finalization of the agreement, consumers can get their MUCT bills here: www.muctkmc.com.

1LINK is licensed as a Payment System Operator and Payment Service Provider by the State Bank of Pakistan and operates in the payments landscape of Pakistan in various capacities.

The KMC MUCT director said the agreement will be in practice by the end of this year.     

MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair
 
 
 
 
 
