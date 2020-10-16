Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi men arrested for selling fake injections, medicine

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Karachi men arrested for selling fake injections, medicine

Photo: File

Two men were arrested for selling fake injections and medicine in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, they had received information from one of their sources after which multiple raids were conducted at medicine warehouses in the area.

The police seized a huge amount of fake medicine and injections for typhoid, viral, tuberculosis and rabies from their possession.

“Medicines for flu, cough and pneumonia were also found,” a police officer said, pointing out that majority of the medicines were used for children.

The men supplied these fake drugs to a number of public and private hospitals and clinics. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fake medicines Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fake medicines, fake medicines in pakistan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.