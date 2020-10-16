Karachi men arrested for selling fake injections, medicine

Two men were arrested for selling fake injections and medicine in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, they had received information from one of their sources after which multiple raids were conducted at medicine warehouses in the area.

The police seized a huge amount of fake medicine and injections for typhoid, viral, tuberculosis and rabies from their possession.

“Medicines for flu, cough and pneumonia were also found,” a police officer said, pointing out that majority of the medicines were used for children.

The men supplied these fake drugs to a number of public and private hospitals and clinics. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.