Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man tricked women into marriage, stole money and fled

Posted: Oct 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi man tricked women into marriage, stole money and fled

Photo: File

A man was arrested for tricking women into marriage for money and then fleeing in Karachi’s Pirabad, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect was a habitual criminal and had done the same thing with three other women. “He used to marry them for money and then fled,” a police officer said.

He revealed that the suspect also got fake marriage certificates prepared. “They operated in a group. One of his accomplices pretended to be a marriage officiate.”

The suspect and his gang were sent to jail few years back after they were named in multiple robberies. An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

fake marriage Karachi
 
fake marriage certificates, fake marriage certificates in pakistan, fake marriages in pakistan,
 
