Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man killed in shooting, another injured

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Photo: File

A man was killed and another injured after an unidentified man opened fire at them near Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi Road, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the men were electricians and were heading home from Tariq Road to New Karachi.

The injured man, in a statement to the police, said that the attacker was on a motorbike. He was accompanied by a woman. “The lady pointed at us after which the suspect opened fire,” he said.

A total of five bullets were fired, the police said, adding that they have recovered bullet casings from the crime scene and sent them for ballistic testing.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

