A man was arrested for patrolling the streets of Karachi’s Madina Colony wearing a fake police uniform every night.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested when the police found him clad in the uniform of an assistant sub-inspector during snap checking on Tuesday.

“We have also seized fake ASI cards from his possession,” a police officer said.

The suspect, identified as Abdur Rehman, confessed that he had gotten the uniform stitched for fun.

An FIR has been registered.