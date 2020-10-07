Karachi, Islamabad to get shelters for the homeless

The federal government has decided to build shelters for homeless people all across the country. New shelters are being made in Islamabad and Karachi.

In the capital, a shelter is being built in collaboration with Turkey in Tarnol. It will be spread over four kanals and will accommodate 100 people.

It will have a mosque and a separate prayer section for women as well. The shelter will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next two months.

Five shelters will be opened across Karachi. According to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, the planning for the construction of the shelters has already begun.

“The shelter homes will be set up in all districts of Karachi,” he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan was to build these in every province, especially Sindh and Balochistan.”

Buppi said that after Karachi, the programme will be extended to other parts of Sindh, such as Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

The shelter will provide people food twice a day and beds for sleeping.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul congratulated the government on the programme and assured his support for it.