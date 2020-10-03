Karachi Frere Hall Gate-2 opens for public after encroachments removed

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has opened Gate no. 2 of Frere Hall for the public after removing encroachments from there.

Officials of the KMC anti-encroachment department removed iron sheds installed at the gate on Saturday.

Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui said the operation was conducted on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani.

He said the sheds were installed for the last ten years as part of security measures for the US Consulate General that previously existed on the Abdullah Haroon Road near Marriot Hotel. The US consulate was shifted to Mai Kolachi Road in 2010.

In another operation, the KMC removed encroachments from Songal Nullah in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. It has been four days since the KMC started removing illegal structures from the stormwater drain.

The KMC anti-encroachment team demolished around 250 illegal houses, shops and other structures with the help of heavy machinery. Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment team cleared 1.5-kilometre-long patch of the stormwater drain.

The 50-feet-wide drain had been reduced to just 2-4 feet because of these encroachments, according to the official. He said they would restore the actual width of Songal Nullah.

The operation would continue till the removal of all encroachments, Siddiqui added.