Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man kills father with knife for selling property: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi man kills father with knife for selling property: police

Photo: File

A man, identified as Yasir, was arrested for killing his father with a knife in Karachi’s Clifton for selling their house without permission, the police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the police, on the night of September 30, they found the body of a man identified as Shehzad Gul. He was a resident of the Shireen Jinnah Colony.

“Yasir tried to trick us by registering an FIR in his father’s murder himself,” Clifton Superintendent Police Imran Mirza said. “During the investigations, we interrogated him where he confessed to his crime.”

On the other hand, the residents of the area said that the father and son never got into any arguments or fights.

The police have taken the suspect into custody and have registered an FIR. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi clifton area, karachi clifton map, karachi clifton video
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.