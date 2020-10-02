Karachi man kills father with knife for selling property: police

A man, identified as Yasir, was arrested for killing his father with a knife in Karachi’s Clifton for selling their house without permission, the police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the police, on the night of September 30, they found the body of a man identified as Shehzad Gul. He was a resident of the Shireen Jinnah Colony.

“Yasir tried to trick us by registering an FIR in his father’s murder himself,” Clifton Superintendent Police Imran Mirza said. “During the investigations, we interrogated him where he confessed to his crime.”

On the other hand, the residents of the area said that the father and son never got into any arguments or fights.

The police have taken the suspect into custody and have registered an FIR. Further investigations are under way.