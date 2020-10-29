Karachi commissioner post falls vacant

The post of Karachi commissioner has been vacated after the promotion of Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput to grade-22.

In a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on Thursday, Dr Rajput was promoted to the post of special secretary of the commerce division.

This means the post of Karachi commissioner is now open for grade 21 bureaucrats.

Dr Rajput was appointed as the commissioner in August 2020.

He has been transferred to the federal government for the second time. In 2018, he served as an additional secretary for the finance ministry.