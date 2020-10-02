Kaira questions PEMRA’s authority to ban Nawaz’s speeches

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised on Friday the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for imposing a ban on airing of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches and questioned the regulator’s authority to do so.

PEMRA’s directives came after recent speeches by Nawaz Sharif that were critical of the government and the military establishment.

“Under which law, PEMRA is stopping Nawaz Sharif’s speeches,” Kaira asked during a press talk in Lahore. He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he had permitted airing of Nawaz’s speeches on TV.

How could the prime minister permit something that was against the law, he questioned.

PEMRA issued a notification regarding the ban on showing the speeches of “proclaimed offenders” and absconders Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court had issued non-bailabale arrest warrants for Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case after he had failed to appear before the court.

Kaira said PM Khan’s government should stop hiding behind institutions as they belong to all Pakistanis.

He said the opposition had decided that this government had to go home.