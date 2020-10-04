Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Jhang robbers steal computers, LCDs from government school

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A group of unknown men have been robbing Jhang’s government school in Malahwala during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the headmaster, when they reached the school on the first day it reopened, the lock on the front door was broken.

“A number of computers, CPUs and LCDs were missing from the labs,” he said, adding that the robberies have been taking place ever since a lockdown was imposed.

The principal added that schools in the district were unsafe because of the lack of proper boundary walls. “We request the government to provide us with a proper premises and a security guard.”

The police have registered an FIR and taken note of the total cost of valuables stolen.

