Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Jamshoro: Six freight train bogies derail at Kotri Station

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
No lives were lost, track completely destroyed: station master

Six bogies of a freight train derailed at the Kotri Station in Jamshoro on Saturday, Railway authorities confirmed.

According to the station master, the bogies were being shifted from the yard to the tracks early morning when the accident took place.

"The track was completely destroyed during the incident," he said, adding that fortunately no lives were lost.

Cranes have also been called in to move the bogies. The station master estimated that the rescue operation will be completed within two to three hours.

