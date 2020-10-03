Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

The Pakistan military said on Saturday that it had killed two terrorists in an “intelligence-based operation” in North Waziristan.

Two terrorists, including an improvised explosive device specialist, were killed during an intelligence-based operation of security forces in North Waziristan on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation on a terrorist hideout in Boya. It said one terrorist was also apprehended.

“These terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces,” the ISPR said.

On September 29, the conducted an operation in Balochistan’s Kech and killed two terrorists. They were involved in killings of civilians and attacks on security forces, ISPR had said.

Balochistan, which shares its border with Pakistan’s neighbours Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest of the country’s four provinces with a population of roughly seven million.

Security forces have been battling Baloch separatist groups in the province for over a decade. They beefed up security in Balochistan after the militant groups recently increased their attacks.