Islamabad woman arrested for defrauding people with fake cheques

A woman was arrested in Islamabad for defrauding people of millions of rupees by issuing fake cheques, the police said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the capital’s police, the woman, identified as Nadia Nayab, had been named in nine similar cases at police stations across the city.

She was arrested by officers of the Secretariat police station.

“Nayab has escaped from a court hearing once and was also declared ‘wanted’ by the Federal Investigation Agency,” the spokesperson added.

The police have taken her into custody and started interrogating her. Further investigations are under way.