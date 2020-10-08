Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad policeman shoots fellow cop dead over property dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Islamabad policeman shoots fellow cop dead over property dispute

Photo: File

A policeman shot dead his colleague over a property dispute and flee the scene in Islamabad on Thursday.

A search for him is under way.

Constbale Asim and Bakht Munir were arguing over an apartment in Sector G-6 when Asim opened fire and killed Munir.

A woman living nearby said she was at home when she heard three gunshots. “When I came out [of the house], I saw the suspect running after shooting the policeman. His pistol fell,” the eye witness told the police.

She said the suspect took his motorcycle.

The police said the cops had fought over the same apartment before too, but had reached some sort of agreement. DSP Iqbal Khan said three police officers were living in the same apartment.

The deceased officer’s body has been shifted to Polyclinic Hospital for a post-mortem.

