Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

A number of men in Islamabad were arrested for terrorising residents and spreading fear by uploading pictures and videos of weapons on social media, the police said.

According to the police, in the last few months the trend of displaying weapons on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram has increased.

“These young men put up videos with guns and rifles and add songs in the background which hint that they are gangsters,” Islamabad SP Sarfaraz Virk said.

He pointed out that most of these youngsters do this for fun without realising the grave impact such content can have on other users on the applications. “Parents play a huge role here. They need to monitor what their children are doing,” Virk added.

Behavioral experts call this habit “youth’s need for power”.

According to Section 11B of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, “the carrying or display of arms at fairs or in gatherings or processions of a political, religious, ceremonial or sectarian character or in the premises of courts of law or public offices” is prohibited.

Defying the orders can result in the suspension or cancellation of the weapons’ license, fines and imprisonment for at least seven years.

