Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad High Court orders issuing adverts to summon Nawaz Sharif

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad High Court orders issuing adverts to summon Nawaz Sharif

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Islamabad High Court ordered on Wednesday that advertisement be issued in newspapers to summon former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references.

The court was hearing appeals in the two cases. Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and ten years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references, respectively.

The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted bail to Nawaz on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a NAB prosecutor told the court that there was enough evidence against the former premier. It was evident that he didn’t receive the warrants deliberately, he said.

The prosecutor said if the court was satisfied then adverts could be issued to summon the former premier.

The court inquired how much time should Nawaz be given to appear before it after the issuance of adverts. The NAB prosecutor proposed 30 days’ time.

The IHC ordered issuance of advertisements to summon the ex-premier. It asked the attorney general to deposit the cost of advertisement in the IHC registrar’s office in two days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Court NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, court, NAB, Islamabad High Court, Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases, adverts, advertisements, newspapers,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.