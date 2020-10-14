Islamabad gang arrested for defrauding millions from residents

Three men were arrested for defrauding million of rupees from residents of Islamabad, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspects lied to people claiming that they were officers of the Benazir Income Support Programme and owned an online money transfer company.

“The took bank account details and other information from residents and then stole money from them,” a police officer said. Multiple laptops, 15 mobile phones and 35 SIM cards have been seized from their possession.

According to Islamabad SP Umar Khan, the men used to park their car in the Bari Imam neighbourhood late night causing the police to grow suspicious of them.

He has advised people to refrain from giving their personal details to anyone claiming to to be a BISP officer.