Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Install 10,000 CCTV cameras in Karachi: Sindh CM

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Install 10,000 CCTV cameras in Karachi: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has decided to gear up implementation of the Safe City Project in Karachi to improve the city’s security, safety and quality of life.

He has scheduled a meeting next week to approve its different components.

This decision was taken by him on Saturday while presiding over a meeting on law and order here at the CM House.

It was attended by IT Minister Taimore Talpur, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Humayun Aziz, Rangers DG Major General Omer Bukhari, Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar and other senior police officers.

The chief minister said Karachi ranked number six on the World Crime Index in 2014 and now it has been ranked at 103.

The World Crime Index surveys crime levels of 396 international cities.

Karachi can be made more safe and secure if the Safe City Project is implemented at the earliest, said the CM. He directed the IG to convene a meeting of NRTC next week so the technical and financial proposals could be discussed.

This project was conceived in 2011 and planned to install 10,000 CCTV cameras in the city in the first phase. The chief minister had approved Rs10 billion for the purpose, but the project cost was said to be escalated to around Rs20 billion.

Shah directed the police department to install 10,000 cameras at different spots, including red-zone and problematic areas.

