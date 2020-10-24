Hamza Shahbaz to be provided homemade food in jail

An accountability court in Lahore has approved the request of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz to provide him with homemade food in jail.

The request was filed by Hamza’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz. It said Hamza isn’t being provided the facilities that he has a right to under the law.

He said that he is being made a target of political victimisation.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.