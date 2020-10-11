Gujrat: Madrassa teacher beats up 11-year-old student for being late

A madrassa teacher was arrested for beating up his 11-year-old student for coming late to class in Gujrat’s Sarai Alamgir, the police said on Sunday.

According to the boy’s family, the teacher also detained the 11-year-old at the madrassa for a week and didn’t let him go back home. Following this, his father lodged a complaint at the local police station.

“We already had informed the teacher beforehand that he [the boy] would be late,” his mother said.

In a statement to the police, the boy revealed that when he reached the madrassa, four men gripped his arms and legs after which the teacher beat him up with a stick.

An FIR has been registered and the suspect is being interrogated. Further investigations are under way.