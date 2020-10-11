Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Gujrat: Madrassa teacher beats up 11-year-old student for being late

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Gujrat: Madrassa teacher beats up 11-year-old student for being late

Photo: File

A madrassa teacher was arrested for beating up his 11-year-old student for coming late to class in Gujrat’s Sarai Alamgir, the police said on Sunday.

According to the boy’s family, the teacher also detained the 11-year-old at the madrassa for a week and didn’t let him go back home. Following this, his father lodged a complaint at the local police station.

“We already had informed the teacher beforehand that he [the boy] would be late,” his mother said.

In a statement to the police, the boy revealed that when he reached the madrassa, four men gripped his arms and legs after which the teacher beat him up with a stick.

An FIR has been registered and the suspect is being interrogated. Further investigations are under way.

