Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Gujranwala: Over 100 named in FIRs for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Over 100 people have been named in seven FIRs registered at multiple police stations across Gujranwala for violating coronavirus SOPs, the district administration said.

These people include internet service providers, sound system organisers and residents holding corner meetings.

According to the police, the people named had not been following coronavirus SOPs, especially social distancing rules. “Residents have to submit a request for an NOC before holding gatherings,” a police officer said.

He added that the city’s chief police officer has instructed the police to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in the city.

The government has been cracking down on restaurants and other public spaces across the country for violation of SOPs. The move came after the number of cases in Pakistan spiked again in September.

