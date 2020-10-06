Gujranwala ASI arrested for slapping woman in front of parents

An assistant sub-inspector of the Gujranwala police was arrested for slapping a woman in front of her parents on Monday, according to the police.

“The woman had fled from her house without informing her parents,” a police officer said. “Her parents had registered a missing persons complaint earlier this week.”

When the police found the woman, they asked her to return home but she refused. At this, ASI Ali Akbar manhandled her. A video of the incident went viral on social media too.

It shows the officer repeatedly slapping her while her parents stood there witnessing the entire incident.

After the video went viral, the Gujranwala chief city police officer took notice of the incident. He suspended the ASI and ordered his arrest.

The police are further investigating the matter.