Government to award Nishan-e-Haider to coronavirus frontline workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: File

The government has decided to award the Nishan-e-Haider to all the people working in the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The award will be presented to all the “corona heroes” by President Arif Alvi.

The ceremony will take place at the inauguration of the Corona Heroes Wall at Governor House in Punjab on October 27. The wall will exhibit photos and names of the people who helped contain the virus with limited resources.

The ceremony will be attended by the president and governor of all four provinces.

The Nishan-e-Haider is the highest military gallantry award of Pakistan. It literally means “Emblem of the Lion” in Urdu.

Numerous doctors and nurses have been working day and night to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country since February. So far, Pakistan has reported 320,463 cases, 6,601 deaths and 305,080 recoveries from the virus.

MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
