Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Ghotki freight train derails, service on tracks suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Four bogies damaged

The train service on railway tracks near Ghotki was suspended after a freight train derailed from the tracks on Tuesday, railway officials said.

The train was carrying goods from Rohri. It was travelling from Karachi to Faisalabad when the accident took place.

According to the station house officer, the incident took place because of the bad condition of the tracks. "Four bogies suffered damages and the up-track has been closed," he added.

A relief train has been sent to Rohri with emergency supplies.

