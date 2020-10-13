Ghotki freight train derails, service on tracks suspended

Four bogies damagedThe train service on railway tracks near Ghotki was suspended after a freight train derailed from the tracks on Tuesday, railway officials said. The train was carrying goods from Rohri. It was travelling from Karachi to Faisalabad when the accident took place. According to the station house officer, the incident took place because of the bad condition of the tracks. "Four bogies suffered damages and the up-track has been closed," he added. A relief train has been sent to Rohri with emergency supplies.