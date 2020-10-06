Garbage lifting from Karachi landfills can now be recorded online

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has introduced an online monitoring system to record the garbage lifted from landfill sites in Karachi.

Jam Chakro and Gondpas are the two designated landfill sites where the garbage of Karachi is being dumped.

SSWMB spokesperson Almas Saleem says garbage dumping will be monitored throughout the day from cameras.

An online monitoring system has been made to record when the garbage lifting vehicles come in and leave the landfill sites.

Six cameras have been installed at Jam Chakro and five at Gondpas. They record the garbage transportation.

The SSWMB spokesperson said that the initiative aims to improve the situation of garbage lifting in the city.

Newly appointed SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Ahmed Channa has ordered the removal of encroachments around Garbage Transfer Stations and to maintain them properly by constructing boundary walls around them so that garbage cannot spread on roads and nearby spaces.

Channa, who is the project director of the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency project too, took additional charge of the SSWMB managing director post last month. Previously, Kashif Gulzar Shaikh, a grade 20 officer of the Secretariat Group, was appointed the SSWMB managing director in May when he was on ex-Pakistan leave. He served on the post for four months.