Garbage lifting, disposal being monitored online in Karachi’s Malir District

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has introduced an online system to improve the sanitation system in Karachi’s District Malir.

It is called the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system

What is the ERP system and how does it work?

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said real time monitoring of all procedures in garbage related issues will be ensured through different applications in the ERP system.

The entry and exit of garbage vehicles and staffers at Garbage Transfer Stations will be monitored through it.

He says geofencing, mapping, garbage vehicle tracking, reporting on the destination, trips to dumping spots and tracking of dustbins will be maintained through this ERP system.

Other facilities of the system include monitoring of the Complaint Management System, garbage transfer stations, weight of garbage and details of drivers. Biometric and facial attendance of employees can also be done.

Garbage related issues and complaints will be forwarded to the concerned officers through this newly launched application.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, who inaugurated this online system, said that the ERP system will also be introduced in East and South districts in two months.

SSWMB works in three of Karachi’s seven districts.