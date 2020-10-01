Former corps commander found dead near Karachi’s Do Darya

The Karachi police found the body of former cops commander General (retd) Muzaffar Usmani in his car near Do Darya on Thursday.

According to the police, the car has been taken into custody and the body been shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital. Initial reports revealed that the general suffered a heart attack and passed away while he was driving.

General (retd) Usmani was appointed as the cops commander of Karachi during the martial law imposed in the country in 1999. He retired in 2001.

He was also awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) for his services to the country. The Hilal-i-Imtiaz is the second highest civilian award and honour given to both civilians and military officers of the Pakistan Army by the government.