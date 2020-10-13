Foreign-funded elements behind Maulana Adil’s murder: police

The murder of Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil Khan was funded by foreign elements, according to the Counter Terrorism Department.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

He was inside a Vigo with his driver near the Shama Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

The police said that the men who killed the cleric had also attacked Mufti Taqi Usmani earlier this month. “These terrorist are very experienced and they take help from local criminals for recces and pre-planning of the attacks,” a CTD official said.

He added that the suspects also have a backup team and a sleeper cell in the city. “We have gotten very close to arresting them.”

After Maulana Adil’s family refused to file a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Shah Faisal police station by the state. It includes sections of murder and terrorism.

On Monday, the police obtained the forensic report of the cleric’s car. It stated that the perpetrators had fired at the window of the driving side of the car. After the glass broke, he immediately opened fire at the cleric and his driver.

Seven bullets were fired at Maulana Adil, it revealed. The police found 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene and have sent them to for testing.

The CCTV footage of the attack showed that the suspect escaped from the area on foot after committing the crime.

Maulana Adil was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal. He was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Maulana Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.