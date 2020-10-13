Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Pakistan

Foreign-funded elements behind Maulana Adil’s murder: police

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign-funded elements behind Maulana Adil’s murder: police

Photo: SAMAA TV

The murder of Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil Khan was funded by foreign elements, according to the Counter Terrorism Department.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

He was inside a Vigo with his driver near the Shama Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

The police said that the men who killed the cleric had also attacked Mufti Taqi Usmani earlier this month. “These terrorist are very experienced and they take help from local criminals for recces and pre-planning of the attacks,” a CTD official said.

He added that the suspects also have a backup team and a sleeper cell in the city. “We have gotten very close to arresting them.”

After Maulana Adil’s family refused to file a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Shah Faisal police station by the state. It includes sections of murder and terrorism.

On Monday, the police obtained the forensic report of the cleric’s car. It stated that the perpetrators had fired at the window of the driving side of the car. After the glass broke, he immediately opened fire at the cleric and his driver.

Seven bullets were fired at Maulana Adil, it revealed. The police found 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene and have sent them to for testing.

The CCTV footage of the attack showed that the suspect escaped from the area on foot after committing the crime.

Maulana Adil was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal. He was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Maulana Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
 
 
 
 
 
