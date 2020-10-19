FIA arrests three Faisalabad men selling people’s call records, locations

Three people were arrested for putting up people’s personal information and details on sale in Faisalabad on Monday.

The Federal Investigation Agency made the arrests. They said the group of men would buy and sell the personal information and locations of people.

A fee of Rs50 was charged to get details like name and addresses of anyone, Rs300 for a location and Rs500 for details on someone’s family.

People’s call records were also sold for Rs1,500.

The arrested men are being interrogated by the FIA.