Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

FIA arrests former PIA managing director, HR director

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
FIA arrests former PIA managing director, HR director

Photo: File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director Ijaz Haroon and former PIA human resources director Hanif Pathan over their involvement in illegal appointments and for misusing their authority.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi arrested the former PIA officials for illegaly appointing Salim Sayani as a deputy managing director in 2009 in violation of the regulations of the airline.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Haroon in the fake bank accounts case.

Haroon had stepped down from the post of MD of PIA in 2011 after the national carrier’s employees had protested his appointment.

