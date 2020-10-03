Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Pakistan

Fazl elected president of opposition's anti-government alliance

Posted: Oct 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Fazl elected president of opposition’s anti-government alliance

The joint opposition unanimously elected on Saturday Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the president of Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance of opposition parties against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He was elected as the PDM president during a meeting of heads of opposition parties in Islamabad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif proposed Fazl’s name for the position, according to a statement issued after the meeting. It was supported by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PDM steering committee would decide the duration of PDM president’s term on the basis of rotation, it said. The committee would also be responsible for the electing central and provincial office-bearers of the alliance.

Related: Pakistan opposition parties demand Imran Khan resign as prime minister

A meeting of the steering committee had been summoned on October 5, said Ahsan Iqbal, the convener of the committee. It would finalise the programme of the protest movement, he added.

The meeting condemned the arrest of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif. The arrests of opposition leaders and the use of “India card” would not help stop the movement, it said.

Political parties “believing in the constitution and federal parliamentary system” had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance at the opposition’s all parties conference on September 20, according to Fazl.

They were scheduled to hold their first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11.

RELATED STORIES

