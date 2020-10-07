Faisalabad man dies in police custody

A man, identified as Ramiz, arrested on charges of robbery, died in police custody in Faisalabad, the police said on Tuesday.

Ramiz was arrested from the Jhang market in Kokian Wala earlier this week.

According to the police, he was arrested after he was named in seven cases. “After he was arrested, an identification parade was held during which Ramiz had breathing problems and passed away before he could be taken to the hospital,” a police officer said.

His family has, however, accused the police of torturing the man to death in custody.

A special board has been formed by the Faisalabad police to probe the matter.