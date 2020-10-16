Exclusive video: Drone shots of Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium

PDM holding first rally as part of countrywide anti-government campaign Heli and drone shots of the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala which is full. PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached Gujranwala while JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy has yet to arrive. The PTI supporters have been saying that it is half covered by a stage so the numbers are small. The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first rally as part of its countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday). Follow this story for live updates.