Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Exclusive video: Drone shots of Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM holding first rally as part of countrywide anti-government campaign

Heli and drone shots of the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala which is full.

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached Gujranwala while JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy has yet to arrive.

The PTI supporters have been saying that it is half covered by a stage so the numbers are small.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first rally as part of its countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday).

Follow this story for live updates.

