Exclusive video: Drone shots of Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium

PDM holding first rally as part of countrywide anti-government campaign

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached Gujranwala while JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy has yet to arrive.

The PTI supporters have been saying that it is half covered by a stage so the numbers are small.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first rally as part of its countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday).

Follow