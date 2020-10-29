Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Encroachments being removed from Rabiul Awwal procession route in Karachi

KMC restarts operations in three districts after two-day break

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Encroachments being removed from Rabiul Awwal procession route in Karachi

After a short interval of two days, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation once again started its operations against encroachments in Karachi on Thursday.

The KMC anti-encroachment teams conducted operations in districts East, Central and Malir.

In District Central, Buffer Zone Sector A-15 in North Karachi was targeted. Hotel chairs and tables, gas cylinders and cabins from footpaths and roads were removed.

Illegal constructions outside shops, including shutters, grills and cemented stairs constructed on government land were demolished.

In District East, hen cages, hotel items, food stalls and cabins from the footpaths and roads near Noman Complex located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal were removed.

In District Malir, the operations were conducted in Quaidabad mobile market near Malir Court.

KMC anti-encroachment senior director Bashir Siddiqui said the operation will continue on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani.

Siddiqui says the Karachi administrator has given clear instructions to remove encroachments on the procession routes on 12th Rabiul Awwal.

HOME  
 
 
