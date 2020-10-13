Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Eight boats destroyed in Karachi fire

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Eight boats destroyed in Karachi fire

Photo: SAMAA TV

A fire broke out at the KPT Board Building Yard in Razaqabad on Monday night. It was doused after seven hours.

According to the authorities, eight boats worth billions of rupees burnt to ashes.

The massive blaze also engulfed a wood warehouse. Fire tenders from Port Qasim, KMC, KPT, and Pakistan Navy helped bring the fire under control.

The owners of destroyed boats blamed the authorities for delay in putting out the blaze.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson, however, said the intensity of the fire was severe. The process of cooling is underway at the site and will continue for a few hours.

