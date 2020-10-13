Eight boats destroyed in Karachi fire

A fire broke out at the KPT Board Building Yard in Razaqabad on Monday night. It was doused after seven hours.

According to the authorities, eight boats worth billions of rupees burnt to ashes.

The massive blaze also engulfed a wood warehouse. Fire tenders from Port Qasim, KMC, KPT, and Pakistan Navy helped bring the fire under control.

The owners of destroyed boats blamed the authorities for delay in putting out the blaze.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson, however, said the intensity of the fire was severe. The process of cooling is underway at the site and will continue for a few hours.