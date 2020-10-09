Eight arrested for rape, murder of Charsadda toddler

The police have arrested eight men in the rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda.

The toddler’s body was found in a field in Sheikh Kali on Wednesday. According to the two-member medical team of Charsadda’s District Headquarters Hospital said that girl’s medical reports corroborated the raped.

It added that she was stabbed to death. The residents in the neighbourhood said the toddler was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, a day before her body was found.

Following this, her father had registered a missing persons complaint at the Prang police station.

The incident has sparked outcry across the country as human right activists and residents have demanded that the perpetrators to be arrested immediately and justice be served.

Due to slow investigations, the KP inspector-general has replaced the DSP of Charsadda and has appointed a new one. An inquiry team headed by Investigation SP Darwesh Khan has also been formed.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also taken notice of the crime and has instructed the police to arrest all those involved as soon as possible.