Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Eight arrested for rape, murder of Charsadda toddler

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight arrested for rape, murder of Charsadda toddler

The police have arrested eight men in the rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda.

The toddler’s body was found in a field in Sheikh Kali on Wednesday. According to the two-member medical team of Charsadda’s District Headquarters Hospital said that girl’s medical reports corroborated the raped.

It added that she was stabbed to death. The residents in the neighbourhood said the toddler was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, a day before her body was found.

Following this, her father had registered a missing persons complaint at the Prang police station.

The incident has sparked outcry across the country as human right activists and residents have demanded that the perpetrators to be arrested immediately and justice be served.

Due to slow investigations, the KP inspector-general has replaced the DSP of Charsadda and has appointed a new one. An inquiry team headed by Investigation SP Darwesh Khan has also been formed.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also taken notice of the crime and has instructed the police to arrest all those involved as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
charsadda rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
charsadda, charsadda rape, charsadda toddler raped,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.