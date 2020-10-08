Ex-FIA head Bashir Memon exposed political victimization: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that former FIA DG Bashir Memon had exposed victimization of political opponents by the government. He was addressing a convention of PML-N parliamentarians and ticket-holders via video link from London.

Yesterday, Bashir Memon exposed them, Nawaz said of the government. He was asked to do things but he told them that it was illegal and unconstitutional and now NAB is doing all of that, according to the ex-premier.

“That’s why I say that Pakistan is heading towards destruction,” Nawaz said. proceeding to show the video clip of Memon’s interview.

Memon, in an interview with journalist Matiullah Jan, had said that he was summoned to the “highest office in Pakistan” and asked to file a terrorism case against Maryam Nawaz’s social media cell.

The interviewer asked him what were the expectations of the prime minister from the FIA. “His expectations from the FIA are now being fulfilled and also his wishes regarding the son-in-law [of Nawaz],” Memon replied. “Whatever is happening, whatever the NAB is doing.”

Matiullah asked him if the issue was about the assets of the Sharif family. Memon said they wanted a terrorism case registered over a picture of the first lady on social media. “How is this terrorism, there’s a definition of terrorism in the law.”

This was Bashir Memon, the highest grade-22 officers, Nawaz said. Memon was the FIA DG and he was telling what Imran Khan told him, the ex-premier added.

“This man Bashir Memon, it is said about him that he’s an honest and upright person. A man of integrity. When he said he can’t do it, they made the NAB do it. This is NAB’s one-sided accountability, injustice and oppression,” Nawaz said. “Even the courts have said this but they never took any action to strike down the NAB law.”

‘Overwhelming majority of the army follows the constitution’

The PML-N leader said that an overwhelming majority of the army follows the constitution. “There are just a few people. In Pakistan’s 70-year-long history, just a few individuals have defamed the Army,” he said. “Those names can be counted on fingertips.”

The army abides by its oath but those who step out of it, we have no respect for them, Nawaz said. He believed such individuals also defame the rest of the army.

“They are the reason for the defamation of army and this is not acceptable to us,” he said. “Officers, jawans are very dear [to me] but those officers are not who rig the elections, who move the ballots from one box to another.”

“You know this and many of you had even won the elections,” he told party members. “The RTS was shut down to defeat you. Votes were stolen from your ballot boxes and put in PTI’s boxes. Your polling agents were thrown out.”

‘Who should be held responsible?’

Nawaz Sharif asked his party’s office-bearers who he should complain to. “Should I hold only Imran Khan accountable for this? Or should I hold the real perpetrators accountable?”

Pointing to his charged party workers, he asked the ones who brought Imran Khan into power to see their passion.

“Take away this ‘Sogat’ (gift) as soon as possible. We don’t want this. He has destroyed Pakistan,” he said of PM Khan. “Selectors must tell us why they selected him and imposed [him] on the nation.”