Daniel Pearl case: Court declines to extend detention of ‘innocents’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to grant an extension in the detention of four men acquitted in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

On April 2, the Sindh High Court overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the case in 2002. His sentence was commuted to seven years and a fine of Rs2,000,000 was imposed on him.

Three other accused, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim, were acquitted. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pearl’s parents and the Sindh government had filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s order. The Sindh government decided on July 15 to extend detention of the four men.

Profile: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

During the hearing on Wednesday, Sindh Prosecutor General Dr Faiz Shah told the Supreme Court that he received the order from the last hearing late. He said they needed time to gather more documents.

Justice Mushir Alam inquired why the Sindh government wanted to keep the three men in jail when the high court had acquitted them.

They had already been detained under an administrative order, the judge said. “The court has nothing to do with what is happening outside,” he remarked. “If the ones in jail are declared innocent, then there is no compensation for it.”

The judge noted that the accused in the Mukhtaran Mai case were acquitted after having served time in prison.

The court asked the Sindh prosecutor general and other lawyers to appear before it fully prepared at the next hearing. The case was adjourned until October 21.

