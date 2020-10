The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a terrorist in a raid in Quetta on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson said the raid was conducted in Saryab on intelligence from an anonymous tip-off.

He said the CTD personnel arrested Yaseen alias Baba after an exchange of fire. A pistol was seized from his possession.

He was involved in the Hazara Town market bombing, the CTD spokesperson said, adding that the accused confessed to being involved in suicide and terrorist attacks.