Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

COVID-19 claims seven more lives in Sindh

Infects 316 others

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 claims seven more lives in Sindh

Photo: AFP

Seven more people have died from the coronavirus in Sindh, as per the daily update issued by the CM House on Thursday.

This lifts the death toll in the province to 2,611 while 316 new cases have been reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 9,150 samples were tested against which 316 cases were positive for the virus. This constitutes 3.5% of the current detection rate.

He said that so far 1,616,946 tests have been conducted which detected 144,765 cases. Of these, 95% have recovered.

According to the CM, out of the 316 new cases of coronavirus, 231 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 from District Central, 57 from District South, 43 from District East, 20 each from districts Korangi and West and 15 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has 13 cases, Jamshoro five, Sujawal four, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur three each, Ghotki, Kambar Shahdadkot and Mirpurkhas two each, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Thatta and Umerkot have one case each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.