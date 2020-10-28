COVID-19 claims seven more lives in Sindh

Seven more people have died from the coronavirus in Sindh, as per the daily update issued by the CM House on Thursday.

This lifts the death toll in the province to 2,611 while 316 new cases have been reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 9,150 samples were tested against which 316 cases were positive for the virus. This constitutes 3.5% of the current detection rate.

He said that so far 1,616,946 tests have been conducted which detected 144,765 cases. Of these, 95% have recovered.

According to the CM, out of the 316 new cases of coronavirus, 231 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 from District Central, 57 from District South, 43 from District East, 20 each from districts Korangi and West and 15 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has 13 cases, Jamshoro five, Sujawal four, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur three each, Ghotki, Kambar Shahdadkot and Mirpurkhas two each, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Thatta and Umerkot have one case each.