COVID-19 claims one more life in Sindh, infects 278 others

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 278 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8,157 samples were tested, raising the tally in the province to 144,114. One more patient died overnight, lifting the death toll to 2,599.

He issued a statement on Monday.

Shah said that 8,157 samples were tested against which 278 new cases emerged. He added that so far 1,598,936 tests have been conducted all over Sindh.

The CM said that one more patient died overnight, lifting the death toll to 2,599.

According to the chief minister, currently 4,675 patients are under treatment. Of them 4,398 are in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

Shah urged people to wear masks, wash hands regularly and avoid hand shakes.