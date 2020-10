Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that five more patients of coronavirus have passed away, lifting the death toll to 2,604 in the province.

He issued a statement on Tuesday. It said 335 new cases have emerged in the last 8,860 tests.

Shah said said that 201 patients have recovered overnight.

The number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 137,041, which constitutes 95% of the recovery rate.