Court turns down petition seeking ban on Nawaz Sharif’s speeches

The Islamabad High Court declared on Monday a petition seeking a ban on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speeches “inadmissible”.

Adnan Iqbal, the counsel of the petitioner, filed the petition on Monday. It accused Nawaz of trying to defame state institutions in his September 20 address with the opposition’s all-parties conference.

Nawaz had said in his speech that their fight was against those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power. Lately, the former premier has been increasingly critical of the military establishment for its alleged role in politics.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired the petitioner’s counsel as to which one of his basic rights was violated by Nawaz’s speech. He asked why they wanted to involve courts in political matters, when parliament and security institutions were present in the country.

Justice Minallah expressed his displeasure with the petitioner’s counsel for making the opposition leader a party in the petition. “Have you read the code of conduct,” he asked the lawyer. “Why not send your case to the bar council!”

Announcing the verdict, the chief justice said it was not in the public interest to bring political matters to courts. There existed alternative forums for such petitions, he added.

The court ruled that the petitioner could not satisfy it regarding the violation of his rights. Petitions that are political in nature make the courts controversial, the verdict read.

Lawyers and bar associations should ensure that courts and the judicial system look uncontroversial, it said. Such petitions must be discouraged by lawyers.