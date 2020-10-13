Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Risk mitigation important to check second wave of coronavirus: planning minister

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Risk mitigation important to check second wave of coronavirus: planning minister

Risk mitigation is important to check the second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, says Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar.

He called for people to follow the standard operating procedures, including wearing masks to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Umar believed the government has taken the rights steps and it has helped in saving lives and containing the disease spread.

The meeting was informed that 3,497 smart lockdowns have been imposed in 103 districts across the country. 

On Sunday, Umar had said the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above two per cent after a six-week average of less than two per cent. He had urged people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

He said a proactive response by the public has been key Pakistan’s success against Covid-19. 

The people of Pakistan have shown great responsibility, he said.

The chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting.

In Sindh, education and marriage are being monitored to ensure compliance of health guidelines. In KP, administrative measures have been taken against certain restaurants and marriage halls for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The Balochistan chief secretary said there is improvement in the virus situation in the province due to implementation of the trace, test and quarantine strategy.

asad umar Coronavirus
 
RELATED STORIES

Risk mitigation important to check second wave of coronavirus: planning minister
 
