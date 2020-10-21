Coronavirus claims three more lives in Sindh, infects 293 others

As many as three more patients of COVID-19 died overnight, lifting the death toll in Sindh to 2,590.

At least 293 new cases emerged when 7,843 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 142,641.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

The CM said that currently 4,292 patients are under treatment. Of them, 4,029 are in home isolation, four in isolation centers and 259 at different hospitals.

According to the chief minister, out of 293 new cases, 164 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from District South, 38 from District East, 25 from District Malir, 23 from District Korangi, 19 from District Central and eight from District West.

Shikarpur has 20 cases, Hyderabad 18, Khairpur, Matiari and Naushehro Feroze seven each, Sukkur six, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Dadu five each, Ghotki, Kambar and Larkana four each, Mirpurkhas two and Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jasmhoro one each.