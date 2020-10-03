Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus: Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

Photo: ONLINE

Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries in Karachi for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

Officials sealed the two wedding halls in the Korangi district, according to the Karachi commissioner’s office.

Of the 41 sealed eateries, four are located in District South, 11 in East, two in West, three in Central, 12 in Malir and nine in District Korangi.

Seven shops, factories and pharmacies were sealed too over SOP violations. Their owners were fined Rs130,000.

The development comes after resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city. It has prompted the authorities to place several virus hotspots under micro smart lockdown for two weeks.

Residents of these areas have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily. They will have to wear face masks and follow all SOPs.

All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed in these areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, coronavirus, eateries, wedding halls, sealed, Karachi commissioner
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.