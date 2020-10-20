Conspiracy and conspirators stand badly exposed: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed her appreciation for the Sindh Police and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shortly after news broke of several senior police officials requesting for leave over the Captain (retd) Safdar arrest controversy.

“I salute the Sindh Police!” she tweeted, alongside a quote of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

I salute the Sindh Police! “If you want to raise the prestige and greatness of Pakistan, you must not fall victim to any pressure,but do your duty as servants to the people and the State,fearlessly and honestly”

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s speech to Civil Servants (1948) — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 20, 2020

She said it is “heartening” to see civilians “breaking [the] shackles of fear, standing up for supremacy of [the] constitution & reclaiming their long lost rights”.

“The conspiracy and conspirators stand badly exposed,” she wrote, ending her note with a thank you to Bilawal for his support and clear stance.

“Pakistan has changed,” she said.

Maryam’s husband was arrested in the early hours of Monday for “violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum”.

The sanctity of the Quaid’s mazar is protected by the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971, which explicitly forbids political activities within the premises of the mausoleum.