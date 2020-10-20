Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Conspiracy and conspirators stand badly exposed: Maryam Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Conspiracy and conspirators stand badly exposed: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed her appreciation for the Sindh Police and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shortly after news broke of several senior police officials requesting for leave over the Captain (retd) Safdar arrest controversy.

“I salute the Sindh Police!” she tweeted, alongside a quote of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

She said it is “heartening” to see civilians “breaking [the] shackles of fear, standing up for supremacy of [the] constitution & reclaiming their long lost rights”.

“The conspiracy and conspirators stand badly exposed,” she wrote, ending her note with a thank you to Bilawal for his support and clear stance.

“Pakistan has changed,” she said.

Maryam’s husband was arrested in the early hours of Monday for “violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum”.

The sanctity of the Quaid’s mazar is protected by the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971, which explicitly forbids political activities within the premises of the mausoleum.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.